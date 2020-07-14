You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 07 14Article 1007056

Music of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: Elorm Kojo Ntumy, Contributor

Ghana Music Awards USA unveils nominees

Official artwork for the event Official artwork for the event


It was a night of glitz and glamour as nominees for the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards-USA were unveiled on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The event which was streamed live on Kofi TV to over 25,000 viewers from all over the globe saw performances from some of the biggest artistes in Ghana and the USA including Wendy Shay, Rudy Plus (formally of lifeline family) Qwaachi, SP Kofi Sarpong and Article Wan. Comedian DKB and TV/ radio personality KMJ hosted the event.

In an interview, Dennis Boafo, CEO of Don Music Production and GMA-USA said "Our sincere gratitude to the team that made it possible. We have accomplished the second phase of the project and we hope to finish the next phase, the awards night by November. All we are waiting for now is government easing restrictions on social gatherings, he said.

The communication director of GMA-USA, Kusi Mensah Capito during a live interview on Zoom also said the maiden edition of the awards scheme is likely to take place during the Thanksgiving weekend in November or possibly earlier.

The list of nominees is as follows:


NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Fameye
Sefa
Kofi Mole
Fantana
MOG music
Kawoula Biov
Iona
J.Derobie
Lord Paper

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Celestine Donkor
Ceccy Twum
SP Kofi Sarpong
Joyce Blessing
Akesse Brempong
Diana Hamilton
Joe Mettle

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Akwaboah – Gansta love
Kidi – Sugar Daddy
King Promise – Bra
Nacee- Mpaebo
Kuami Eugene – Ohemaa
Kojo Antwi – Bra

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Our Story – Dada Hafco ft. Fameye
Ohemaa – Kuami Eugene ft. Kidi
Things Fall Apart – Kofi Kinaata
Melissa – Shatta Wale
Sika – Adina
Bra – King Promise
Moonlight – Bless
Saara – Sarkodie ft. Efya

HIP LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Amanfuor Girls – Quamina MP ft. Medikal
Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright
Weather – Sista Afia ft. Medikal & Quamina MP
Zanku – Dope Nation
Nothing I Get – Fameye
Davi neba – Kawoula Biov ft. Patapaa
Bad Energy - Guru ft Kwesi Swat

BEST COLLABORATION

Amanfuor girls – Quamina MP ft. Medikal
Dondo (remix) – kwaw Kese ft. Skonki, Sarkodie, Medikal, Mr. Eazi
Saara – Sarkodie ft. Efya
Ololo – Stonebwoy ft. Teni
Weather- Sista Afia ft Medikal & Quamina MP
Stevie Wonder – Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale
Mea – Kelvyn Boy ft. Joey B
Nobody – Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr. Eazi
Omo Ada – Medikal ft. Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

W’asem - Diana Hamilton
Agbebolo- Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon
Repent- Joyce Blessing
Di wo hene - Ceccy Twum ft Joe Mettle
Mpaebo – Nacee
Aseda Kesie- Piesie Esther
Crazy Love remix- Akesse Brempong ft Bernard Franklyn
Yawo – Bethel Revival choir
Mehia wo Jesu – Joe Mettle

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Dope Nation
R2Bees
Bethel Revival Choir
Keche
La Meme Gang

FEMALE VOCALIST

Efya – Saara
Joyce Blessing – Adam Nana
eShun- Handcuff
Ceccy Twum – Di Wo Hene
Diana Hamilton – Nsenkyerene Nyankopon
Celestine Donkor - Agbebolo
Sista Afia - Broken Heart

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE

Kidi
Dada Hafco
Kuami Eugene
Eshun
Kofi Kinaata
King Promise
Akwaboah
Adina

HIP LIFE/HIP HOP ARTISTE

Medikal
Sarkodie
Fameye
Quamina Mp
Kwesi Arthur
Dope Nation
Kwaw kesse
Manifest

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Medikal
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Kofi Kinaata
Fameye
Diana Hamilton
Samini

MOST POPULAR SONG

Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright
Things Fall Apart – Kofi Kinaata
W’asem – Diana Hamilton
Melissa – Shatta Wale
Shugah – Stonebwoy ft. Beenie Man
Nothing I Get – Fameye
Omo Ada (remix) – Medikal ft. Shatta Wale, Fella Makafui
Davi neba – Kawoula Biov ft. Patapaa
Zanku – Dope Nation
Toto rmx – Edem Ft. Davido
Stevie Wonder – Wendy Shay ft. Shatta Wale

REGGAE/DANCEHALLSONG

Me Mpaebo - Ras Kuuku
Tuff Seed - Stonebwoy
Aye Halfcast - Shatta Wale
Poverty - J Derobie
Reggae - Article wan
Obra - Samini

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE

Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Epixode
Ras Kuuku
Samini

RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Medikal – Higher
Sarkodie – Legend
Strongman – Ups and Downs
Manifest – Ups and Downs
Flowking Stone – Let them know
Teephlow – God’s own
Eno Barony – Voice of Truth
Kwesi Arthur – New York State of mind

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DDT – Our Story – Dada Hafco ft Fameye
Da Maker – Melissa – Shatta Wale
MOG – Oofeetso- Sarkodie
B2- Nothing I get - Fameye
Nacee- Mpaebo – Nacee

GHANAIAN TRADITIONAL AND CULTURAL ACT

Wiyaala
King Ayisoba
Sherifa Gunu
Big Gad
Afro Moses

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Burna Boy
Diamond Platinum
Cassper Nyovest
Davido
Wizkid
Mr. Eazi
Rudebwoy
Afro B

US-based Afro-pop song of the Year

Bad Rmx – Yun Kobe ft. Fameye
3y3 d3 – Yaw Morocco
Obaa – Archipalago
Mempena – Kwesoul
Waist – Slymboy
Piesie – Myra Kay
Oforiwaa - Quayku Dsoul
Story – KayKay Amponsah ft. Clemento Suarez
Forgetti – Freddy X
Forever – Kobe Nyce
Maa Adwoa – Yung Theorry ft. Paul Noun

US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year

Millicent Yankey
Melody Frempong
Humphrey Tettey
Esther Afua Yirenkyi
Stella Addo
Fletcher Narh
Minister Ike
Fritz Oakley
Herty Corgie

US-based Best DJ of the Year

D.J Zag - Ohio
D.J Sabato - Virginia
D.J RB Nice – New York
D.J Frankie – Atlanta Georgia
D.J A1 – Philadelphia
D.J Wyse – Worcester MA
D.J G’Nyce – Bronx NY

