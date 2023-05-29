Ghana Music Awards USA - DJ Azonto receives international award nomination

Entertainment of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: GNA

Fa No Fom hitmaker DJ Azonto has received a nomination as the New Discovery artist of the year at this year's Ghana Music Awards USA.



The awards ceremony scheduled for August 26th 2023 will see showbiz personalities receive recognition for their massive contribution to the industry especially under the year review



Born as Mark Kwesi Arthur is one of the most influential music figures in the music industry following a successful Fa No Fom release



He has performed at some big musical festivals including Adom Kwahu Easter Concert and is known for making his stage performances thrilling



The awards gala will take place in the United States Of America, Colombia Ohio



DJ Azonto has a new song out with actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win dubbed "One Prayer" which is currently a street anthem and a new one with Abochi dubbed "Kokonte"