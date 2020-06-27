Entertainment of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Ghana Movie Industry lacks transformation onto digital platforms – Dumelo

Ghanaian actor turned politician, John Dumelo has said the reason why the movie industry is still struggling is as a result of not able to migrate onto the digital platforms.



The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, noted that filmmakers are making every effort to catch up with how movies are uploaded on digital platforms.



According to him, the industry is not dead but the only problem filmmakers are facing is how they can make an income from digital platforms apart from premiering movies at the cinemas.



“We are lacking transformation onto the technological platforms, ten years ago a lot of people did not know about Netflix, the success of a film is based on the number of CDs you sell.”



“Now everything is online, it left for us to be able to migrate on to the digital platforms,” he told Citi FM





