Ghana Health Awards and Honors launched

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 December 2022
Source: Akomah H Productions
Akoma Productions on Wednesday, 30th November 2022 launched the maiden edition of the Ghana Health Awards and Honors.
The graceful event which took place at the premises of the Medical Training and Simulation Centre, Legon in Accra saw in attendance invited guests, media and dignitaries including; Rev. Prof. Patrick F. Ayeh-Kumi, Dr Abena Engmann ( Board Chairperson of Ghana Health Awards & Honors) ,Dr Solomon Brookman ( Head, General Surgery Dept, UGMC), and Dr Darius Osei ( Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre Limited) who gave an opening remark to commence the event.
The Ghana Health Awards and Honors is dedicated to the Ghana Health industry recognizing individuals and organizations making a positive impacts in the health sector in Ghana.
Speaking at the press, Mrs Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane, the founder of the Ghana Thyroid Foundation and the Ghana Health Awards and Honors reiterated that, health workers mostly boil the ocean to save lives hence the need to acknowledge their sacrifices.
” Though people have had bad experiences when it comes to their healthcare providers, there are some who are doing so well and would even not go home when there’s a life to save. I’ve come across a lot of them because of the Thyroid Ghana Foundation. Especially during the COVID-19 time, some stayed away from their families for 2 weeks without their families seeing them. Don't you think they deserve some recognition? I think this is long overdue! ”: She added.
The Ghana Health Awards and Honors themed ” Our Health, Our Heroes ” is scheduled to take place in March 2023 at the Medical Training and Simulation Centre, Legon in Accra.
See the Full List of categories below
Outstanding Awards
The Outstanding Awards category consists of the following sub-categories:
Outstanding Healthcare Practitioner
Outstanding Health Researcher
Healthcare Administration Awards
Listed Below are some the Healthcare Administration award categories
Best CEO
Best Hospital Administrator
Best Government Hospital Human Resource Director
Best Private Hospital Human Resource Director
Best Government Hospital Internal Audit Director
Best Private Hospital Internal Audit Director
Best Government Hospital Finance Director
Best Private Hospital Finance Director
Healthcare (Professionals)
The Healthcare (Professionals) category consist of the following sub-categories:
Best Surgeon
Best Emergency Medicine Consultant/Specialist
Best Endocrinologist
Best Pediatrician
Best Obstetrics/Gynaecologist
Best Psychologist
Best Urologist
Best Neurologist
Best Neurosurgeon
Best Dentist
Best Rheumatologist
Best Radiologist
Best Ophthalmologist
Best Dietician
Best Occupational Therapist
Best Physician Assistant
Best Radiotherapist
Best General Nurse
Best Theatre Nurse
Best Midwife
Best Nurse in Research
Best Public Health Nurse
Best Health Innovationist
Best Physiotherapist
Health Facilities Category
Listed Below are some the Health Facilities award categories
Best Pharmacy
Best Pharmaceutical Company
Best Laboratory Facility
Best Emerging Laboratory
Best Private Health Facility
Best Public Health Facility
Best Dental Facility
Best Eye Facility
Best Fitness Center
Best Physiotherapy Centre
Best Healthcare Insurance Provider
Best Company with CSR practices in Health
Best Herbal Facility