Gaming Commission’s ‘celebrity betting ad’ ban spot on – Ricky Tenneson

Entertainment analyst Ricky Tenneson has opined that the decision to ban celebrities from advertising betting is apt.



The Gaming Commission of Ghana under its supervisory mandate drawn from Section 3 (2) (g) of the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721), last week, released guidelines on advertising for operators of games of chance, including banning betting companies from using celebrities in their advertisement or as ambassadors.



According to the commission, the decision “is to ensure that advertisements by operators are conducted in a responsible manner devoid of promises of any predetermined outcomes, appeals/enticements to Gamble to the vulnerable in society as well as minimise exposure to minors where applicable.”



It comes after the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) barred celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages for same.



The development has been criticized by some industry players. They have argued that stakeholders of the industry found themselves wanting following the implementation of the FDA directive as a major revenue stream was blocked. The Gaming Commission’s, they have lamented, will deepen their woes especially when the spread of Coronavirus has crippled the industry.



But Tenneson making a submission on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show ‘Bloggers’ Forum’ said it was imperative for the commission to issue the guidelines considering how the vulnerable were influenced by celebrities to engage in the addictive activity.



“It’s a good call,” he told host Abrantepa. “I disagree with suggestions that normal advertisement is equal to celebrity endorsement. It’s not. That’s why they [operators] pay more for them [celebrities]. When Shatta Wale or any celebrity decides to tell you that the reason I’m successful or one of the reasons I’m successful is because I’m gambling more, it is a different impression you’re creating in the minds of a young one or a vulnerable person.”



“Initially, when the regulations came, it didn’t include celebrities,” he continued. “It started because Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale were involved in a particular advertisement. And when they did the research, they realized that a lot more people got involved in betting and this is an industry we’re trying to regulate people’s interest. First, people couldn’t bet with their school uniforms but it’s not the case now. So we want to ensure that people do not get too addictive to it so we’re not going to use those they look up to, to more or less influence them.”



