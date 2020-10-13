Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gaming Commission's ban on betting ads: Meet the Ghanaian celebrities who will feel the pinch

John Dumelo, Shatta Wale, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win

The Gaming Commission of Ghana under its supervisory mandate drawn from Section 3 (2) (g) of the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721) has developed guidelines on advertising for operators of games of chance, including banning betting companies from using celebrities in their advertisement or as ambassadors.



“Operators shall not use celebrities in their advertisements to entice the general public to gamble,” a part of the new guidelines read.



The decision, the commission says, “is to ensure that advertisements by operators are conducted in a responsible manner devoid of promises of any predetermined outcomes, appeals/enticements to Gamble to the vulnerable in society as well as minimise exposure to minors where applicable.”



Many showbiz personalities, including Bullet of RuffTown Records, have since the announcement registered their displeasure, describing the new guidelines as heart wrenching and ridiculous.



They have argued that the development, coupled with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA’s) that bans celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages will affect the revenue stream of celebrities.



But the Gaming Commission insists it has to apply the brakes due to the increasing number of celebrities endorsing betting companies. Some of these celebrities shot TV commercials for some betting companies while others promoted them on their various social media platforms.



Here is a list of some of the celebrities who have been promoting betting:



1. Wendy Shay









2. Nadia Buari









3. Efya









4. Jackie Appiah









5. Moesha Boduong









6. Salma Mumin









7. Selly Gally









8. Sandra Ankobiah









9. Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win









10. KiDi









11. Shatta Wale









12. John Dumelo









13. DKB









14. Eno Barony









15. Sister Derby









16. Zynnell Zuh









17. Serwaa Amihere









18. Gloria Sarfo









19. Kwaw Kese





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.