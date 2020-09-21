Entertainment of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: 3 News

GMB 2020 finale: Praye gets judges, fans grooving

Praye

Music group Praye was a delight to watch at the grand finale of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) held Sunday, September 20 at TV3’s Studio B.



Hit song after hit song, the group proved why they once dominated the Ghana music scene and still have Ghanaians yearn for their music long after their heydays.



Shordy, Angelina, Jacket, New Dance, among others were obviously jams the socially distanced crowd that showed up to support their favourite contestants could not hold back but groove to.



Judges Adjetey Anan and Lydia Forson were spotted on their feet while Linda Ampah and Michelle Antoh nodded rhythmically to music.



Group CEO of the Media General Group Beatrice Abbey was also caught on camera making moves while the entire house was literally on ‘fire’, with fans dancing and singing along every line.



Ecstatic atmosphere, charged fans, the Praye moment on GMB is definitely one of the highlights of the reality show aside the display of beauty, brains, grandeur and glamour.



Tonight, one of the final six contestants – Ahafo Region’s Abena, Northern Region’s Zuzu, Greater Accra Region’s Naa, Upper East’s Talata, the Central Region’s Afriyie and Volta Region’s Kafui – gets to walk away with the car, cash, and crown.



Reigning Mentor Reloaded winner, Optional King, Adina and others were earlier on the stage to give patrons a treat and as it was expected it was all fireworks.





