GHAMRO CEO appreciates support of entertainment show hosts

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: BOGA ALI HASHIM TV

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has expressed his gratitude to entertainment show hosts for their immense support for the growth of the organisation.



Abraham Adjatey, speaking in an interview with Nana Kwame on the OC Showbiz Review Show on Skyy 93.5 FM in Takoradi, expressed his sincere gratitude to presenters of entertainment programs on both radio and television for their contributions.



"I want to thank all presenters because sometimes if it had not been radio and tv and some radio presenters particularly entertainment. For most of the things we do, we glorify radio host who do the morning shows but the entertainment segment, they are not known.



So, I want to use the opportunity to thank you. You’re doing a great job”, he greatly vented.



The C.E.O. further implored music users particularly in public places such as restaurants, hotels, et al to follow the due process of acquiring licenses for commercial use of music to avoid any consequential damages.



He therefore sensitized and called on the general public to help build a robust music industry and alleviate the plight of musicians by paying royalties due them whenever they play their song in public.



