GH Mouthpiece details how Mona Gucci’s backbiting, gossiping and lies distorted their relationship

Entertainment of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Adwoa Asuama popularly known as GH Mouthpiece has explained the reason why she distanced herself from Mona Gucci at some point in her life.



In narrating the circumstances that led to their strained relationship, GH Mouthpiece disclosed that Mona Gucci was fond of gossiping and lying about other people who were close to them as friends and her attitude did not sit well with her.



Speaking in an interview with Delay monitored by GhanaWeb, she recounted an instance where Mona Gucci accused one of their female friends of having taken her fiance to the fetish priest to make him stick with her spiritually.



However, in a conversation with the accuser, the lady denied having told Mona Gucci about the issue.



“She told me that one of our friends told her about a friend who told her about having taken her fiance to the fetish priest for the guy to stick with her. I was sceptical when she told me so I made a conference call with Mona Gucci and the lady then I brought up the issue.



"From what the lady said, she had no idea of telling Mona about such an issue and even seemed like she knew nothing about a fetish priest. That’s when I got to know she was lying," GH Mouthpiece said.



She further detailed how Mona Gucci was gossiping about other friends to her consistently which made her realise that she is not a good person to keep a company with.



“Also, sometimes after we’ve spoken with a friend and the person had left, Mona Gucci would be saying all sorts of things about the person in her absence. so I realized that she was an untruthful person whom I could not keep as a friend, so, I distanced myself quietly,” she told Delay.



GH Mouthpiece is not known to be a close ally of Mona Gucci but their relationship is no more amicable as it used to be.



SB/BB



Watch the video below



