Funny Face's problems may be spiritual - George Quaye

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Quaye, a Ghanaian media personality and playwright, has suggested that the challenges faced by comedian Funny Face may be rooted in spiritual matters.



During his appearance on UTV's 'United Showbiz' show, which aired on April 13, George Quaye explained Funny Face’s behaviour, highlighting that many individuals grapple with depression in different ways.



He stated that Funny Face’s problems were more than just mental, as the comedian also had some physical health concerns.



“People deal with depression in different ways, some go into alcoholism, others go into womanising, and others become suicidal. His problems are not just psychological, he also has blood pressure issues," he told the host of the show, MzGee.



George Quaye urged for support and prayers for the troubled celebrity.



“I know him, I’ve seen his recent interview and in my personal opinion, whatever he may be going through may not be just physical or mental; there may be a side to his problems.



“The best thing we can do for him is to pray for him,” he said.



He further called for empathy on behalf of Funny Face, especially in light of claims that the ‘Cow and Chicken’ star was being ‘pampered’.



“People may say that we are pampering him a lot, but it's not that; what he may be going through may be deeper than what we are privy to,” he said.



Background



Funny Face, real name Nana Yaw Benson Oduro, was involved in a serious car accident in Kasoa, which resulted in injuries to several pedestrians, including a mother, two children, and two adults on motorcycles.



While no death was recorded, Funny Face was remanded for 2 weeks and later released on GH¢120,000 bail by a Kasoa Circuit Court.



Watch the video here





ID/BB