Funny Face requires supervision and regular mental check-ups - KOKA

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entertainment critic and artiste manager Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, also known as KOKA, has called for more supervision for troubled comedian, Funny Face.



During a live studio discussion on Hitz FM on April 19, 2024, KOKA emphasised the importance of regular mental health checkups, especially for creatives and individuals facing public struggles like Funny Face.



"When people go through these things, one of the things I constantly recommend is that it should be a routine that you go for your mental health update.



"Because stress and people being exposed to situations they've not encountered bring out a lot of discovery about the person.



"Somebody might have mental issues, but they wouldn't know until it's too late. We saw Funny Face's issue coming. Everybody saw it coming," he said.



KOKA also spoke on the need for family and loved ones to provide supervision and support, citing his visit to Funny Face's home, where he observed the comedian's isolation and lack of social interaction.



He stressed that Funny Face requires a supportive community to help him overcome his challenges.



"I have been there (his place) once, and I realised that you are living alone and all you have are your dogs. You get up, you go into your room, you watch TV, you listen to the radio, and that's all.



"He needs people around him; he needs a bit of supervision from family. I'm not saying that they should stop what they are doing. We need to know how to help people get back on their feet. And this funny face issue is gradually getting out of hand," he said.



KOKA also condemned social media trolls, who he said have contributed to Funny Face's mental health issues, urging them to refrain from spreading negativity and instead offer support and encouragement.



"We were excited that he was giving us updates via social media, but you go to the comment section and read what people write there, and you are shocked.



"Why would you waste your energy and buy credits? You wake up. God has given you life, and all you wish for is for your fellow man to fall. Now, when you wake up tomorrow, and you are sitting in a wheelchair, then you say, God doesn't like you," he said.



KOKA's comments come on the back of Funny Face's (real name Nana Yaw Benson Oduro) recent car accident in Kasoa, which resulted in injuries to several pedestrians, including a mother, two children, and two adults on motorcycles.



While no death was recorded, Funny Face was remanded for two weeks and later released on GH¢120,000 bail by a Kasoa Circuit Court.



The accident was the latest in a series of mishaps surrounding the mental health of the comedian.



ID/SEA



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.