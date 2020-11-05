Funny Face expecting another baby

View this post on Instagram

“ GYE NYAME “ ... Bro @e_adebayor .. between me and you .. things are not da way they used to be .. but with all da pain and the trauma I went through.. I named #EllaandBella after you .. coming after #EllaandBella Adebayor is a boy .. and you Remember I promised to name all my children after you .. even tho .. things are not like they used to be between me and you .. I still hold my promise to you .. my unborn “ SON “ coming soon .. am naming him KELVIN ADEBAYOR BOATENG .... for life is for life bro ????? .. am really sorry .. women Botos have caused me more harm Dan it can be repaired .. bro @e_adebayor bro am really sorry .. things are not da same without u .. now all my animals don’t respect me .. can u believe da turkey ( Alphonso da turkey ???? ) brought a female turkey home .. He just went to escort her .... da female turkey looked at me up and down .. and said .. I should fix da problems in my life before I .. insult her boyfriend ( AlPhonso da turkey ???? ) ????????????????? ???????? I feel bad ???? ?????????????????????????