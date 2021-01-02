Entertainment of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Funny Face announces the name of his last child

Comedian and actor, Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, well known as Funny Face, has announced the name of his last child publicly.



During an interaction with Nana Ama McBrown at the premises of UTV, the popular comedian revealed the lovely name of his daughter.



According to him, the new baby's name is christened Kimberly.



The name was admired by Nana Ama McBrown, Abeiku Santana, and many people who were close in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net.



Kimberly follows the birth of Funny Face’s twin daughters, Ella and Bella.



Watch the video below:





