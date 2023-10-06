Full winners of Ashanti Region Emerging Music Awards 2023

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: Ashanti Region Emerging Music Awards

The music scene in the Ashanti Region was set ablaze on September 29th, 2023, as emerging talents took center stage at the CCB Auditorium, KNUST, for the Ashanti Region Emerging Music Awards.



With the theme "Honouring the Upcoming Artiste" and a motive to catapult new talents into stardom, the event glittered with promise and talent. The Red Carpet commenced at 4 p.m., paving the way for the main event at 7 p.m.



In a celebration of raw talent and creativity, 23 outstanding winners emerged, each recognized for their exceptional contributions to the music industry.



Speaking at the event, the Chairperson of MUSIGA Ashanti Region, Augustina Addison, said that the driving force behind the organization of the awards is to bring struggling music talents to stardom and offer them the efforts they are putting in to be appreciated as well.



Among the winners were DJ Khasty, crowned Emerging Best DJ Mixtape of the Year, and Quame Ikon, who clinched the title of Emerging Afrobeat Artiste of the Year. Lover Bwoy's track seized the limelight as the Emerging Afrobeat Song of the Year, and PLUG DANCERS' mesmerizing moves earned them the title of Emerging Dance Group of the Year.



Queen Victoria, a rising star, bagged three awards, one for Emerging Artiste of the Year, Emerging Gospel Artiste of the Year and another for Emerging Song Writer of the Year. The night also saw remarkable performances by Wofaasie Agyeman, Apostle Ruth Ewool, Rycon Winner, Joseph Mensah, and Kweku Darlington, captivating the audience with their musical prowess.



The Awards, featuring categories like Emerging Gospel Artiste of the Year and Emerging Most Popular DJ of the Year, showcased the diverse talents thriving in the Ashanti Region. With 89 nominees and 77 qualified contenders, the winners were chosen based on their exceptional works in the previous years and through votes from the general public and the Board.



The night was not only about honoring emerging talents but also acknowledging the industry veterans. Musiga Honouring Awards were presented to Osei-Tutu Kwabena, I. K Boachie Dankwah, and Akonoba J. K, pay tribute to their remarkable contributions to the music world.



The event was made possible by the collaborative efforts of Musiga Ashanti and Richplug Event, with media partners including Hello FM, Oyerepa TV, Oyerepa FM, Sika FM, and Akoma FM, among others.



With the rhythm of success resonating through the venue, the Ashanti Region Emerging Music Awards 2023 not only celebrated talent but also set the stage for a promising future in the region's music industry.



See below the full list of winners on the night:



1. Emerging Best DJ Mixtape of the Year - DJ Khasty



2. Emerging Afrobeat Artiste of the Year - Quame Ikon



3. Emerging Afrobeat song of the Year - Lover Bwoy



4. Emerging Artiste of the Year - Queen Victoria



5. Emerging Dance Group of the Year - PLUG DANCERS



6. Emerging DJ of the Year - DJ Obolo Base



7. Emerging Female Vocalist of the Year - Apostle Ruth Ewool



8. Emerging Ghanaian Drill Artiste of the Year - ABK VYBZ



9. Emerging Ghanaian Drill Song of the Year - Rycon Winner



10. Emerging Gospel Artiste of the Year - Queen Victoria



11. Emerging Gospel Song of the Year - Apostle Ruth Ewool



12. Emerging Hiplife/Highlife Artiste of the Year - Lord Phylo



13. Emerging Hiplife/Highlife Song of the Year - Juvie Shines



14. Emerging Hippop Artiste of the Year - Jah Glory



15. Emerging Hippop Song of the Year - QwadwoRange



16. Emerging Most Popular Song of the Year - Jah Glory



17. Emerging Rapper of the Year - Nnew Jahnel



18. Emerging Song Writer of the Year - Queen Victoria



19. Emerging Most Popular DJ of the Year - DJ Afrovibes



20. Emerging Scratch DJ of the Year - DJ Snake



21. Emerging Pub / Club DJ of the Year - DJ Social



22. Emerging Radio DJ of the Year - DJ Odega



23. Emerging Producer of the Year - Ima Beatz