Full list of winners of One Awards Ghana

Medikal was adjuged the Artiste of the Year

One FM Ghana, under NK Connect Africa has officially released winners for the maiden edition of the One Awards Ghana - #OAG2020.



The list which is first of its kind, recognized and awarded the most hardworking and trending Ghanaian personalities and issues for both the good and the bad happenings in Ghana from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, of the year in review.



All winners listed were based on research, public interview and compiled by Nana Kesse.



See Full List of Winners below



Discovery of the Year – AY Poyoo



New Act of the Year – Bosom PYung



Social Media Personality of the Year – Hajia Bintu



Album of the Year – Son of Africa by Kuami Eugene



Odd Personality of the Year – Akuapem Poloo



Song of the Year – Open Gate by Kuami Eugene



Gospel Act of the Year – Ceccy Twum



Secular Act of the Year – Medikal



Sampling Music Act of the Year – Mr Drew



Political Campaign Song of the Year – Okada by NDC



Virtual Concert of the Year – Faith Concert by Shatta Wale



Communicator of the Year – Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi



Media House of the Year – Net 2



Reverend Minister of the Year – Osofo Kyiri Abosom



Rapper of the Year – Amerado



Performer of the Year – Kelvyn Boy



Ineffective Institution of the Year – Peace Council



Investigative Journalist of the Year - Manasseh Azure



S3xtape of the Year - DBlack



Entrepreneur of the Year – Patrick Mensah Nartey



Slay King of the Year – Sarkodie



Slay Queen of the Year – Efya Odo



Error Personality of the Year – Electoral Commission



Corruption of the Year – Agyapa Scandal



Decision of the Year – Birth Certification is no a Primary Document by the

Supreme Court Judge



Music Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz



Constituency of the Year – Ayawaso West-Wuogon



Politician of the Year – John Mahama



Male Fashionista of the Year – Sarkodie



Female Fashionista of the Year – Serwaa Amihere



Best Student of the Year - Gakpetor Daniel Kekeli



Beef of the Year – Tracy Boakye & MzBeL



Music Video of the Year – Hajia Bintu by Shatta Wale ft. Ara B & Captan



Collaboration of the Year – La Hustle Remix by Medikal ft Criss Waddle & Joey B



Actress of the Year – Mercy Aseidu



Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez



Controversial Personality of the Year – Hon Kennedy Agyapong



Film Producer of the Year - Mesduah Production



Most Talked Personality of the Year – Gabby Otchere Darko



Slogan of the Year – 4More4Nana



Fake Personality of the Year – Kwame Fordjour aka Mr UN



Humanitarian of the Year – John Dumelo



Director of the Year – Kobi Rana



TV Personality Male of the Year - Samson Lardi Anyenini (Joy News)



TV Personality Female of the Year – Nana Ama McBrown (UTV)



Blogger of the Year – Gh Kwaku



Wedding of the Year - Kency2020



DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky



Award Scheme of the Year - 3Music Awards



Comedian of the Year – Ajeezay



Digital Personality of the Year – H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (Veep)



Best Entertainer of the Year – Shatta Wale



Radio Personality Male of the Year – Abeiku Santana (Okay FM)



Radio Personality Female of the Year – Ohemaa Woyeje (Angel FM)



Group of the Year – Keche



Disappointed MP of the Year - Hon. Benard Oko-Boye



Disease of the Year – Covid-19



Failure of the Year - Martin Amidu



Minister of the Year – Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah



Trend of the Year - Kumerica



Sports Personality of the Year – Jordan Ayew



Kumerican Swag of the Year - Oseikrom Sikani



Artiste of the Year - Medikal



Overall Personality of the Year – Covid-19 Frontliners

