From yoghurt to plantain chips, Adwoa Safo has no shame! - Efia Odo

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Efia Odo, a popular Ghanaian actress has slammed the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo after she was sighted sharing plantain chips to some people.



According to her, the embattled MP who faced backlash after apologizing to her constituents and the general public for absenting herself from parliament for years should be doing something more prudent than what she is doing currently.



Pictures of Sarah Adwoa Safo sharing yogurt to some people believed to be her constituents in her bid to convince them to vote for her in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections went viral on September 19, 2023.



There have been mixed reactions from the public after it became known barely a week afterward that she has also shared plantain chips with some people.



Efia Odo, who was displeased with the actions of Sarah Adwoa Safo described her actions as a 'shame' because she could have done better than what she is doing.



“From fan yoghurt to plantain chips, Adwoa Safo has no shame!” Efia Odo wrote on her Twitter page in reaction to a post that depicted Adwoa Safo sharing plantain chips with some people.



The Dome-Kwabenya MP is seeking to retain her parliamentary seat after she apologized to her constituents, the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the general public following her long absence from the country which made her inactive in parliament.



While some people assert she does not deserve to be maintained as a member of parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, others share opposing views.



From fan yogurt to plantain chips, Adwoa Safo has no shame! pic.twitter.com/AoaEkiM0ee — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) September 27, 2023

