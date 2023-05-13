From secular to gospel music: Kesse speaks on finding his purpose in life

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Ghanaian musician and songwriter Kesse launched into the industry after winning the reality show, Mentor.



He won the hearts of many and went ahead to release hit songs including 'Treat Her Royal', and 'Oh Yes'.



The famous singer, at the height of his career, announced that he had quit secular music to focus on propagating God's word, a decision he has never regretted.



Now a dedicated gospel singer who goes by the name Mike Kesse, the man who has found his purpose in life, has announced that he is in a better place.



In an interview with Abrantepa on E-Forum, Kesse explained that he took a break after his big switch because he had to prepare for the task ahead.



"I am more than proud, there is this inner joy than the previous Kesse. I now go by the name Mike Kesse...I am happy with this and I am doing my best," he disclosed in his interview with GhanaWeb.



He added: "We all have a destiny and sometimes we go in circles before finally finding our purpose. When the appointed time comes, you can never run away from it.



"It was a personal encounter, aside from that when I was a kid, I had prophecies, dreams and all that. This is the real time and so I have to leave everything behind and move to do what I was really called for."





















