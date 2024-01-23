From numbness to malaria: Chef Faila recounts challenges she faced during the cook-a-thon attempt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, Chef Faila Abdul Razak, has disclosed the challenges she encountered during the cook-a-thon attempt.



She indicated that there were times when her feet and hands went numb as a result of standing for long during her cook-a-thon but she did not allow that to deter her from achieving her purpose and continued coking.



Chef Faila further noted that she was diagnosed as having malaria with 145 parasites in her body yet, she took some medications and made sure she completed her cook-a-thon attempt at the right time.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb, Chef Faila stated that she is glad the problems she encountered did not break her down but persisted in cooking for that long.



“There were times when my hands and feet would go numb and I would still be cooking. We all know what numbness means and there were times it happened to me. While I was embarking on the cook-a-thon, I was tested with 145 parasites of malaria and I still stood there for a purpose. I am glad for the result of that purpose today,” she said.



Chef Faila completed her cook-a-thon attempt on January 10, 2023, after clocking 227 hours, approximately nine days and 11 hours.



She has submitted evidence of her attempt to the Guinness World Records for scrutiny to determine whether she was able to break the record currently held by Alan Fisher of Ireland who clocked 119 hours and 57 minutes.



SB/BB