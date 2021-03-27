From a music family, Gyakie continuing dad’s legacy

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Born Jackline Acheampong and popularly known in the showbiz circles as Gyakie. She is the daughter of legendary highlife musician, Ernest ‘Owoahene’ Nana Acheampong.



At age 20, Gyakie is serving Ghanaians with what her dad did for over decades -MUSIC.



She explains that in the early stages of her life, she wanted to be an entrepreneur but the love and passion for music was just much stronger



“Before music, I wanted to be an entrepreneur, but then music just decided to tell me otherwise,” she said on Showbiz 360.



Her music journey started some two years ago after she released her first single titled ‘Love is Pretty’ and that was the beginning of her glittering career.



“I started doing music in 2019, February that when I started music professionally.



“When I discovered myself, there was no slowing down – right after I recorded my first song, the feedback that I got from people was great.



” ‘Never like this’ is my second and that was just like the one that broke me into the limelight in 2019,” the young artiste disclosed on TV3’s Showbiz 360.



The songstress’ target goes beyond excelling and being known only in Ghana, through social media, she is expanding her fan base and went to Nigeria recently for a tour and a feature.



“I went to Nigeria, I spent like six days, I went to do a media tour in Lagos and Abuja, I did interviews on radio, I did interviews on TV, then I shot the video for the remix – the remix was with Oma Lay,” she said.



Currently signed on to Sonic Music and nominated in three different categories at the upcoming 3 music awards, one can clearly say it has been a great journey for Gyakie so far.



“I’m currently signed up to Sonic Music.



“Nominated in three categories in the upcoming 3music awards, emerging woman of the year, EP of the year and Breakthrough act of the year,” she added.



Gyakie calls her fans ‘Gyakie Chans’ and revealed they are one of the reasons why she does music.



“First of all I consider my fans a lot, people that have invested so much in the music I’m doing, sometimes I get messages from people saying that I shouldn’t stop music because they actually lean on my songs to heal themselves, and my fans are one of the things that keeps me and will not let me stop doing music,” she concluded on Showbiz 360 on TV3.



The Afrobeat singer has an EP titled SEED with 10 songs.



As Ghana search for a first-ever Grammy award, Gyakie can be trusted to achieve the historical feat with time and consistency.