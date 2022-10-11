Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Call it inter-political marriage and you will not be far from right. Families are bound together by blood, adoption or marriage.
Inter and intra-tribal marriages in Ghana are very common. Intra-political marriages are also common but inter-political marriages are somewhat rare in Ghana.
Usually, public exchanges on politics often get very heated and followers of the political parties seem not to see eye to eye but behind the public sphere, after the radio and TV arguments, politicians in and of themselves are good friends who wine and dine together.
Over the weekend, two young love birds whose families are 'politically opposed' tied the knot in a private ceremony in Accra.
The two, Kwaw Blay, the son of the former New Patriotic Party, NPP, National Chairman, Freddie Blay married Jasmine, who is also niece to Betty Mould Iddrisu, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice.
The ceremony was attended by members of both families. In some photos shared on social media, the families appeared excited about the young couple.
Mother of the groom, Gina Blay, who is also Ghana’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, in a tweet, shared photos of the two families with smiles and wrote "and they shall become One! Kwaw & Jasmine Blay."
And they shall become One! Kwaw&Jasmine Blay???????? pic.twitter.com/KFtzDB3ASy— gina blay (@BlayGina) October 9, 2022