Fred Nuamah is a liar, we are no longer friends – John Dumelo discloses

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dumelo renewed his attack on political rival and former friend Fred Nuamah when he declared that his best man was liar on LIVE TV.



Dumelo who is set to contest with Nuamah for the parliamentary slot of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency said it was Nuamah rather who had expressly pledged to back his bid to contest for the seat he lost narrowly in 2020.



“We are not friends, as we speak now, we are not friends. We haven’t been friends for a couple of weeks now,” he told MzGee, host of the United Showbiz programme on UTV.



“At no point did I tell Fred that I am not contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon, at no point,” he before adding that all claims that he (Dumelo) had opted against running were untrue, incluing one attributed to Yaw Sakyi.



“That is a lie. I never had a conversation with Yaw Sakyi about Fred Nuamah. Never, I can never give Fred Nuamah my blessings, when he knows I am coming to contest in Ayawaso West Wuogon,” Dumelo added.



Dumelo described Fred's decision to release his campaign flyer hours after attending his February 3 private birthday bash as a betrayal and a stab in the back for someone he has known for over 20 years.



"I am contesting and he will lose the primaries, if you speak to the delegates, they all want John to come back to continue the good work he is doing. As for Fred coming, I don't know his motivation. That is the point.



"He is a liar, I never said I won't come back, I didn't give him my blessings. But he, Fred, does he deserve my blessings? That he should go to Ayawaso West. Can he face NPP?" Dumelo quizzed.



