Frankie Payper poised to make an impact globally

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: GNA

Samuel Allottey Pappoe popularly known as "Frankie Payper" is poised to make an impact on the global music scene with his unique craft.



Frankie Payper, who is signed to Gold Dust Entertainment Records, has already gained international exposure having performed at mini-festivals in Spain.



According to Frankie Payper, he was the lead singer of the Safoa Band that won the Ghana-Spanish singing competition back in 2019.



This achievement in his early music career afforded him the opportunity to perform at numerous festivals in Spain in the summer of 2019.



"I started doing music back in 2017, but it was in 2019 that I gained my major breakthrough after winning the competition with the Safoa Band.



"This gave me the opportunity to perform across Spain, and I was amazed at how the audiences responded to Ghanaian music.



"This experience boosted my morale in pursuing a career in music, and I'm hopeful of a bright spark in 2023," he said.



When asked about his genre of music and what makes him unique from others, Frankie Payper said: "I consider myself a versatile act, but I love to do Afrobeat, Afrobeat, and Soul music.



"My focus is on expressing my authentic self through music, and I know that when I do that, it will connect me to people in a special way."



He added that the likes of Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Chris Brown, Usher,Usher, Kirk Franklin, and Fela Kuti, among others, have inspired his music, as he aspires to be great like them.