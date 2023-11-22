Frank Naro to contest Ejisu Constituency parliamentary seat

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Ghanaian actor cum musician, Frank Osei popularly known as Frank Naro, has disclosed his intentions to contest the Member of Parliament seat for the Ejisu constituency, in the Ashanti Region.



In a flyer making the rounds on social media, Frank Naro intends to contest as an independent candidate.



He will be competing with the incumbent MP, Mr. John Ampontuah Kumah, who is a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



However, Frank Naro's bid has generated mixed reactions from netizens as some mocked his political ambition, while others wished him well.



The Kumawood actor cum musician isn’t the first to venture into politics recently.



His senior colleague, Lil Win, earlier expressed interest in running for the parliamentary seat in the Afigya Kwabre South constituency.



Frank Naro started his acting career in Kumawood at a very young age. He was mentored by Kwaku Manu and featured in many movies with him and other stars like Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Nana Ama McBrown and Vivian Jill.



He later took a break from the movie industry due to what he termed as spiritual attacks and latter pursued a career in music and released a number of popular songs.



