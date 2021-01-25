Music of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Sandra Fosua Brobbey, Contributor

Frank Harrison to distribute, publish 'Daniel Boateng Production'

The purpose is promote artiste DavMens

Sap Media CEO; Frank k. Harrison to administer the distribution, licensing, Digital marketing and publishing of “Daniel Boateng Production" for their new artist DavMens.



The contract project which is an initiative by Daniel Boabeng and Frank K. Harrison is to help the young talented Davmens to get to the peak in the music industry and project African music to the world.



Sap Media which is the leading digital marketing company in Africa, which ? projects artists both local and continental to the world-leading charts platforms ? such as Billboard, Amazon chart, Apple Chart etc.



?Frank K. Harrison in an interview said to Boabeng, "my vision is to make Africa earn high revenues in their creative arts such as movies, video clips, funny videos, audios and all other related content licensing."