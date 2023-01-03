'For the first time in life, I’ve learnt to mind my business' – Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has listed some lessons the year 2022 taught her and how she intends to strictly apply them in 2023.



According to Afia, she has grown from all the bitter experiences in 2022, particularly, from the death of her father.



The comedienne was involved in a number of controversies from being the subject of arrest warrants, to engaging in multiple online feuds and so on.



But in a post to climax her ‘difficult’ year, Afia Schwarzenegger wrote,



“For the good and the bad. For the lessons and blessings...I grew I became better and trying to be best. Thank you. 2022 taught me a lot, took my best (my dad) and gave me the best version of me...



For the 1st time I've learnt to be selfish, mind my businesses, hire more brains and put myself 1st..Looking so forward to 2023..oh yes "Diamond" is coming back (slay, focus, money or nothing)

Thank you, God, of Mogpa. Thank you, God of Bishop David Oyedepo. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you Schwaralewas. I wish you and yours well..May you experience God in 2023.”



Meanwhile, the Tema High Court has set January 17, 2023, to deliver a sentence in the case involving the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka ‘Chairman Wontumi’ and Afia Schwarzenegger.



This comes after Afia was earlier sentenced to 10 days in prison, in a defamation lawsuit filed by Chairman Wontumi.



