Foolish! - Shatta Wale unleashes scathing response to social media troll

In a recent social media outburst, Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale responded vehemently to a famous social media troll who accused him of having something to hide.



The accusation stemmed from a two-minute video in which Shatta Wale addressed rumours of his alleged involvement in Hajia4Reall's romance scam saga.



In a Twitter post, Shatta Wale unleashed a scathing response, refusing to let the accusation go unchallenged.



The social media troll had tagged the FBI and insinuated that Shatta Wale had something to hide.



The troll's comment read, "Hello @FBI, Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale appears to have something to hide. His recent rant reveals his fears, kindly call him up for interrogation."



Shatta Wale, known for his outspoken nature, fired back at the troll with his characteristic blend of sarcasm and strong language.



He took a swipe at the troll's rise to fame, suggesting that it was facilitated by popular media personality Nana Aba Anamoah.



Furthermore, Shatta Wale sarcastically challenged the troll to tag the FBI again, emphasizing his disbelief in the accusation and dismissing it as baseless.



"As for you, your mind Ferment, so talking to you is like drinking Akpeteshie 40%. You turn celebrity through Nana Aba Anamoah, so I see you like a female kakalika. Tag the FBI for me on this one too... kwasiaaa Wumaami tsw3 kwraaaa," he ranted.





On May 31, 2023, Shatta Wale released a two-minute video launching a scathing attack on individuals who were calling for his arrest in connection with Hajia4Reall's romance scam saga.



In the video, Shatta Wale vehemently denied being a fraudster and used explicit language to express his frustration with those making the accusations.



Shatta Wale expressed his disappointment that instead of offering support and prayers for Hajia4Reall, people were suggesting that those close to her should also be arrested.



He referenced a previous incident involving Nana Appiah Mensah and how people had celebrated the possibility of his house being taken away. Shatta Wale passionately defended himself, emphasizing his hard work and questioning the validity of the accusations.





As for you ,your mind Ferment ,so talking to you is like drinking Akpeteshie 40%



You turn celebrity thru Nana aba anamoah so I see you like a female kakalika .. Tag FBI for me on this one too ..kwasiaaa Wumaami tsw3 kwraaaa https://t.co/zNAOc20Pfi