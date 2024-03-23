Focus on your craft, not fame - Chris Attoh to up-and-coming actors

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh has advised budding actors to concentrate on refining their acting skills rather than seeking immediate fame and wealth.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Attoh, known for his roles in 'Tinsel,' 'The Rangers,' and 'Zombie Ted,' warned against the rush for fame without mastering the necessary skills.



He emphasized that true recognition comes with proficiency and mastery of the craft.



"What I can tell the upcoming talents in our industry is to focus on getting to know the industry and what it takes to make one an actor of great calibre. Don’t chase after fame; it will rather chase you when you properly master the industry,” he said.



Chris Attoh, who is preparing for the launch of his new production "NINE," stressed that success in the entertainment industry is rooted in hard work, commitment, and a true love for acting.



“Let us recognise that true success in the entertainment industry is built on a foundation of hard work, dedication and a genuine passion for the craft,” he said.



