Entertainment of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flowking Stone, Zionfelix fingered in Kumerican movement controversy

play videoRapper Flowking Stone

Some members of the Kumerican movement have voiced discontent with rapper Flowking Stone and celebrity blogger Zionfelix for taking advantage of the fad without thorough investigations into how it originated.



About a month ago, Flowking Stone released ‘Oseikrom Geng’, a song that featured Phaize Gh and Obey Tunez. The rapper touted the single as the “street anthem in Ghana from Kumerica”.



Zionfelix on the other hand featured Reggie Rockstone, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Yaa Jackson, Amerado, Ypee, Brenya among others on his project.



TonyDath, Kizo Drips and Rapper Ebaadze who claim to be the originators of the movement say they expected both Flowking Stone and Zionfelix who are indigenes of Kumasi to inquire about how the craze came into being before gathering others for their respective Kumerican songs.



“They have tapped into the craze without finding out its origin. You heard the name and just decided to organize people for a track…” said a disappointed TonyDath.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum, the trio said they begun the movement about fifteen years ago. However, due to some circumstances beyond their control, the movement was rather popularized by the Asakaa Boys.



“When it went viral, people started doing flags, T-shirts.... They started changing the names of our towns to that of America… We couldn’t have excused ourselves from the fad; we had to let it flow and later come out to set the record straight,” TonyDath told show host Abrantepa.



“Kumerica stands for the music side of Kumasi just like Kumawood is for the film sector,” he added.







Coined from two nouns – Kumasi and America – ‘Kumerica’ has to a large extent inured to the benefit of some young rappers in Kumasi as the spotlight has been put on them. Not only has there been a Photoshop of passports to join the Kumasi-America identity; there have been merchandises of Kumerica on sale.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.