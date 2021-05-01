Flee from abusive relationships - Vicky Zugah to Ghanaian women

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Being mistreated by the person you love especially when physical abuse is involved is one of the most frightening and traumatic experiences a woman can face, and it is hard to know what to do when it happens.



However, adorable Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah has urged women to stop entertaining abusive partners because they do that at their own risk.



According to her, a lot of women are suffering in silence because of abusive relationships and it’s time for them to speak up and run for their lives.



In an interview with Ohemaa Woy3 Supa on Supa’s Kitchen on Angel TV, Vicky indicated any woman who is a victim of violence faces a particularly complicated dilemma hence the need to stay away from such relationships.



Vicky further mentioned abuse is always damaging to the spirit and body of the victim, however the best choice as a woman is to just leave.



“Although leaving may seem to be difficult but it is the safest choice," she added.