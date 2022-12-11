Flashback: Nigerians don't owe us anything, invest in your craft - KalyJay to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians haven't reciprocated Ghana's love, Stonebwoy



We can't force Nigerians to play our music, KalyJay



Shatta Wale rains insult on Nigerian artistes



Sometime in 2021, Ghanaian social media influencer and Fix The Country convenor, Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe, known on Twitter as KalyJay stated that attacking the Nigerian music industry won't make ours better.



He made the comments after a statement by two of Ghana's top artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy who believed that Nigerians have not reciprocated the love shown them by Ghanaians when it comes to promoting their artistes and songs.



It would be recalled that Shatta rained insults on Nigerian artistes and chided Nigerians for not playing their songs on their radio, TV and events as Ghana does.



But reacting to the social media rants at that time, Kalyjay said, "You don't force people to support you."



The social media influencer however advised industry players to rather channel their energy into regulating and re-structuring their craft.



"Imagine telling the English to watch the Ghanaian league because we watch EPL. That's how they play Ghanaian songs because we play Nigerian songs argument sounds.



"How many Ghanaian artistes make the conscious effort to promote their music outside Ghana?? Even for here seff artist go drop song, do twitter trends and sit home waiting for the song to blow. Allow people who invest in their crafts to benefit from what they have put in. Period," KalyJay opinioned.



















Read Stonebwoy's statement below:

















Read the full story published on December 31, 2021 by GhanaWeb