Flashback: 'A talkative TV presenter operates a prostitution business in Ghana' - Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sometime in 2020, Kennedy Agyapong disclosed that a popular outspoken journalist secretly runs a 'prostitution business' in the country.



It can be recalled that Mr. Kennedy Agyapong while reacting to former National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah’s video call scandal, raised such allegations.



The MP for Assin Central at that time confidently stated that a group of influential social media personalities, commonly known as 'slay queens', were allegedly being organized by a well-known TV presenter known for being outspoken in the media industry.



“Look, their gang, they get on planes, one female journalist with a parrot mouth on TV, she is their leader she, she takes them out for prostitution. When they misbehave I’ll release their videos” he stated during a discussion on Net2 TV.



Although Kennedy Agyapong failed to mention names, his comments sparked wild reactions on social media, with people dropping some names of people they suspected.



Afia Schwarzenegger, who waded into the conversation insisted that she knew the person being talked about.



She took to her Instagram page and wrote, "As the Spiritual Gossip Leader of the nation I can say for a fact that This is so True. He was talking about our English Girls Prefect...mmm you know her paaa. Good day, and keep the discussion in your office. As for me, I am not well."







