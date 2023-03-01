Five Ghanaian celebrities who lost their children

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Losing a child is a tragedy that no parent should ever have to experience. The anguish and sadness that such an encounter may bring can be enormous and life-changing.



Regrettably, celebrities, including Ghanaian superstars, are not immune to this tragic truth.



Some of Ghana's most prominent figures in the entertainment business have suffered the unspeakable loss of a child in recent years. From musicians to actors and here is a list of some of Ghana's beloved stars who have lost children:



Kwaw Kese



in 2018 the tragic news of rapper Kwaw Kese and his wife losing their second child due to heart complications was announced.



The newborn, according to Kwaw Kese, was born at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and passed away shortly after delivery, leaving the family and the community in mourning.







Wayoosi



Ghanaian actor, Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, popularly known as Wayoosi, suffered a devastating loss in October 2016 when his daughter, Blessing Osei Fremah, passed away from a drug overdose.



The young child fell ill, and while she was given medication, she was mistakenly administered an overdose that was inappropriate for her age.







Pascaline Edwards



Actress Pascaline Edwards was hit with a devastating blow in 2020 following the loss of her son. The actress took to social media to express her grief, without indicating that the cause of her son's death.



In a tweet that captured the depth of her sorrow, Pascaline described herself as "confused, shattered, speechless," and unable to sleep or eat. Her heartfelt post was a testament to the immense pain and suffering that comes with the loss of a child.







Okomfo Kolege



In November 2022, Kumawood actor Collins Oteng, also known as Okomfo Kolege, suffered a devastating loss when his pregnant wife and unborn child passed away.



The actor in an interview indicated that his wife died during the delivery of their unborn child.



According to the actor, he recalled that his wife was very healthy when he drove her to the hospital, and when he was told that she had died, her sudden death came as a shock that nearly caused him to faint.







Ras Nene



The Kumawood movie industry was plunged into mourning after the news of the death of the three-month-old child of popular actor and comedian, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, widely known as Ras Nene or Dr. Likee, broke out.



It is unclear what caused the child's untimely passing, but the news left many in shock and disbelief.



The tragic loss of his child has undoubtedly been a devastating blow to Ras Nene, his family, friends, and colleagues in the industry.







