Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Keindell Mubashir, Contributor

Fit Race Reality Show launched to promote personal development

The 10 delegates ready for the competition

A new reality show focused on promoting body fitness and personal development has been launched.



Dubbed "The Launch - Getaway Party" under the auspices of FitRace, the show was launched in Accra December 31, 2020.



As the maiden edition of the show, Kwabena Brown, CEO of FitRace told the media "the show is designed for everyone to win but you need to put in your best to win from various challenges to compete against each other in the finale."



He added that "everyone has his or her goals to achieve but FitRace is the place for you to achieve those dreams you are looking for."



10 delegates will be eligible to go to the finals, where the top 6 and winners will be selected.



Watch the video below for more information:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.