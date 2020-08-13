Entertainment of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

First pictures, videos from Joe Mettle's engagement hit social media

play videoJoe Mettle with his groomsmen

Pictures from Joe mettle’s long awaited private traditional marriage ceremony has popped up on social media.



Dressed in a wine coloured kaftan with a touch of kente, the 'Boo No Ni' hitmaker was captured in a pose with his groomsmen.



His wife-to-be on the other hand was seen in a gorgeous kente gown with a touch of a wine coloured fabric. From all indications, both parties are set and ready for their 'big day' currently taking place at a coded location.



Earlier reports proved that the musician was set to marry on Saturday, August 15, 2020, to his girlfriend, Salomey Selasie Dzisa.



This comes after an invitation card confirming their marriage, flooded social media



Prior to that, rumours suggested that TV3 presenter, Berla Mundi, was the lady Joe Mettle was allegedly going to marry.



The two, the rumours claimed, had dated for some time and were ready to make their relationship official.



Watch the video and photos below













Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.