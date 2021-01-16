LifeStyle of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Find out the secret benefits of tiger nuts

play videoTiger nuts

Tiger nuts have been around for centuries and are found in most of the Eastern Hemisphere, including Southern Europe, Africa and Madagascar, as well as the Middle East.



Its scientific name is Cyperus esculentus.



In Ghana, however, tiger nuts are locally called 'atadwe' and are mostly consumed by men. This is because it is widely known in most Ghanaian communities as a 'sperm booster.'



Speaking to an 'atadwe' seller, Rita Kuje, she confirmed the assertion and added that when juiced, the milk can be given to babies or nursing mothers.



Here are some of the health benefits of tiger nuts:



- Acts as an aphrodisiac



- It reduces blood sugar





- Also, improves heart condition



- Boosts the immune system and help fight infections



- Rich in nutrients (calcium, potassium, zinc, vitamin C, protein)





Kindly watch video below:



