Find out the reason behind people bleaching

LifeStyle of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

For some time now, skin bleaching has been on a rise in the country. It is gradually finding it’s way into our society and quite a number of people have accepted it to be normal although it is not.



Priscilla Agordoh, a Cosmetologist has stated some reasons why people especially women bleach their skin.



Defining what exactly skin bleaching is she mentioned that, “It is the procedure one undertakes to make the skin lighter. Some use pills, creams and soaps.



All these products tends to affect the natural skin color because the outer layer of the skin is peeled off in the process, leaving the skin very light so basically anything taken in or used on the skin to lighten is termed bleaching”.



Talking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes Show she said, “It’s society’s perception that has made it so. In this part of the world, we term light skinned to be beautiful and it’s shown in everything we do”.



Citing an example, she said, “In a set of a movie, when they talk about a beautiful woman, she is mostly light skinned and their counterparts, who are also termed the handsome men are also light skinned.



Even in the corporate world where we should know better, they still give preference to the fair ladies because they believe first appearance always matters but it should not be the case”.



She stated that it is due to instances like these that people with low self esteem fall victim and decide to bleach in order to get the attention and advantages the lighter skinned get.



Priscilla believes the main cause of skin bleaching is the perception society has created about what beauty really is.



“ So basically, it’s about societal perception about what beauty really is because we term beauty to be light skinned” she emphasized.