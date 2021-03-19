Find out the actual reason why fashion trends change

Fashion of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

As the world is gradually evolving, so is fashion. However, one would ask why we do not stick to trends and add to them but rather change them.



Yolanda Koomson, Creative Designer and Chief Executive Officer of Yoli Koomson, has revealed the actual reason for this.



Speaking on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she mentioned that trends are influenced by lots of factors like the climatic season, generational preferences, among other things, therefore trends evolve or change to suit these factors.



For instance, the trend of sleeveless dresses will have to change during the winter or rainy season because people will need more cover ups to fight the cold weather.



“There’s no specific brand that sets trends but I’d say our celebrities set the trends. They get our thinking caps on and have us designers think about what we can do to modify or change the outfits that they wear”, she said in addition to why trends change.



This basically means that there is a competition between fashion designers always to go a notch higher and this, among many other factors is what causes fashion trends to evolve.