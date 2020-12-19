Entertainment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Find out King Promise’s top 3 male and female vocalists

Ghanaian musician, Gregory Promise Bortey Newman, known by his stage name King Promise has announced his top Ghanaian male and female vocalists in Ghana.



Speaking to YFM’s Rev Erskine on the Myd Morning Radio show, he said: “By no order of preference my top three male vocalists are Mugeez, Bisa Kdei, and Kidi.



Commenting on his top three female vocalists, he said: “Efya, Cina Soul and Adina”.



Prior to his conversation with Rev. Erskine, Twitter was flooded with tweets that, however, confirmed that King Promise is the best male vocalist in Ghana.



Who is your favorite male vocalist in Ghana? #RevWantsKnow — Mr. Whyte (@RevErskineGH) December 17, 2020

