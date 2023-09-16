Filmmaker McListowel Koranteng gains admission to prestigious UK film school

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian filmmaker McListowel Koranteng has achieved something remarkable. Last year, his first movie, "The Curfew," was acquired by five major international airlines and also got a streaming deal with Amazon Prime.



Now, he's taken another big step by getting into one of the world's top film schools, the National Film and Television School (NFTS), in the UK.



NFTS is super prestigious, with only a 3% acceptance rate. Located at Beaconsfield studios, not far from the entertainment hub of the UK. Many famous and successful people in the film industry went to this school, like Roger Deakins, who won an Oscar for his work on "1917," and Laurie Nunn, who created the Netflix series "Sex Education."



NFTS has won a lot of awards, including 14 Oscars and 146 BAFTAs. In 2013, it became the first film school to win three big international film and TV school awards.



McListowel's journey is inspiring because it shows that talent, hard work, and a drive for excellence can take one far.



ID/DAG



