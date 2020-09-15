Movies of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Film-making goes way beyond movies with characters - Ama Ablorde

Film director, Ama Ablorde

Producer, film director and content creator, Ama Ablorde, has clarified that film-making is not only about making a movie and goes beyond actors and actresses.



In an interview with Eunice Tornyi on the African Women’s Voices show on eTV Ghana, she described film-making as a medium of capturing, documenting and telling a story using a camera.



She emphasized that everything that has to do with telling a story using a camera is a film.



She commented that usually, people think film-making is about producing a drama series or feature-length film or short film, however, it goes way beyond that.



“It entails documentary, feature-length films, short films, TV commercials and even shooting an event is film-making. You’re basically telling a story through the lens of a camera.



Even what we’re doing right now on TV is also a form of film-making because we’re still filming. This is just under TV production. For TV, this is live so we’re switching it and we’re putting it all together. There’s a producer, probably a scriptwriter and all that coming together. It’s the same as producing a feature-length drama or action”, she said.



Ama Ablorde went ahead to name and acknowledge some Ghanaian women in film-making. She mentioned Veronica Quarshie Nai, Nana Hemaa Adwoa Awindor of the popular ‘Greetings from abroad’ fame, Shirley Frimpong Manso, Leila Djansi and Juliet Asante, and commended them for their great works in the Ghanaian movie industry.

