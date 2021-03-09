Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Female media personalities bemoan sexual objectification of women

Ghanaian media personalities Vanessa Gyan and Hailey Sumney

Ghanaian media personalities Vanessa Gyan and Hailey Sumney have expressed concerns about how people choose to view women as objects of sexual desire rather than focusing on their talents, creativity and capabilities.



Actress Hailey Sumney in an interview with Rev. Erskine on the Special IWD edition of the Myd Morning Radio Show shared this observation: “The support for women is getting better. But as a woman in any occupation, you are looked at sexually before they think of capabilities or if you have the qualifications. So that is the number one challenge that we face. They don’t care about what we bring to the table unless it’s physical”.



Vanessa Gyan, supporting Hailey’s observation, added: “I agree. It’s like if you can’t offer something in a sexual way, you are pushed to the side. No matter how much talent you have, how educated you are or how creative you are, you are pushed to the side or you will be overlooked”.



The two media personalities, however, noted they have been able to surmount these challenges and so can other women.



Vanessa on her part, revealed: “I am a creative person and no one is going to stop me. People will always see that and they see what I have to offer. I guess you can say in this industry even if I am not on TV or radio everyday, I stil make sure I am being seen and that is because I know who I am and what I am bringing to the table”.



Hailey admonished all women out there to exude confidence at their workplace if they want to overcome these challenges.



“You need to be confident in a humble way and stand your grounds in your work place and showcase your talent. Let them know ‘this is my talent’. Do not be intimidated so that your talent is played down. You need to stand your grounds and be confident”, she added.



On the 8th of March every year the world celebrate the tremendous efforts by women and girls in shaping a more equal future.



GMABC joins the globe to mark the 2021 IWD with theme, ‘Women In Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world