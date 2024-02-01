Fella Makafui joins calls for support for Moesha after stroke

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Popular Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has added her voice to the ongoing plea for support by Ebito, brother of Moesha Boduong after his sister suffered a stroke.



Taking to her social media handle, the “Yolo” actress called on the general public to help donate to raise the needed funds for Moesha’s treatment and rehabilitation.



Fella Makafui posted a picture of the GoFundMe account page with the caption “May God reward all helping hands,” in reaction to the news that Moesha Budoung need an amount of $10,000 for treatment.



She joins other celebrities including Efya Nokturnal and Serwaa Amihere who has also called on the public to help support Moesha.



Meanwhile, the GoFundMe account set up to raise funds for Moesha’s treatment and medical expenses is still running.



While the cause of Moesha's stroke is still unknown, the funds, according to her brother “will be used to cover medical expenses, therapy sessions, assistive devices, and any other resources needed to aid her recovery.”



The account has a target of $10,000 and has received $1,523 so far.



