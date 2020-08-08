You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 08Article 1028536

Fella Makafui gives birth to a baby girl

Rapper Medikal and wife Fella Makafui play videoRapper Medikal and wife Fella Makafui


Medikal recently confirmed Fella Makafui’s pregnancy rumors in his music video; Odo featuring King Promise, with Fella beautifully showcasing her baby bump.

According to information gathered by GHPage, Fella Makafui gave birth to a baby girl last month.

The music video, therefore, is not revealing the current status of Mrs. Precious Fella Frimpong that she is pregnant at the moment rather it is believed that the video was shot months ago and it was released today.

Medikal and his wife have somewhat shocked his fans still for being able to keep such a huge thing like that a secret for that long.

The couple must have had a good reason to keep the pregnancy and the baby from the public eye.

Nevertheless, many people have shown how happy and excited they are to receive the good news, with the likes of Dope Nation, Sista Afia, and other celebrities. A big congratulation to Medikal and Fella Makafui!

