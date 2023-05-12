Fella Makafui describes herself as 'savage' in latest video

Entertainment of Friday, 12 May 2023

Fella Makafui knows when and how to exactly strike on social media to generate headlines.



The actress and celebrity wife has been the subject of conversation following the release of a short clip that puts her whole body on display.



On Friday, May 12, the mother of one who loves to flaunt her snatched waist and curvy body took to her Instagram page to remind her followers that she is still in the game when it comes to the finest Ghanaian female celebrities.



Fella rocked a sliver corset by Ghanaian designer, Ellanore, that highlighted her curves. The bridal robe, which served as a coverup, still could not control her banging body, which she purposely flaunted.



The actress who had her groove also came with a message: "Didn’t I tell you that I was a savage."



All eyes were on Fella Makafui, who received some wild compliments on the latest video.







