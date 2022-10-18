You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 18Article 1644923

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felicia Osei talks about relationship with Ogidi Brown

Felicia Osei on The Delay Show Felicia Osei on The Delay Show

TikTok star, Felicia Osei has denied rumours of an amorous relationship with Ogidi Brown, remarking that the musician is her ‘gee’ on the social media app, a street term for a friend.

The two showbiz personalities have in the past flaunted each other and shared a couple of videos of themselves having good moments together. On top of that, they released a song titled ‘Yobo Love’, fanning to flame the suspicion.

Reports were rife Felicia Osei had announced she was getting married to the CEO of Ogidi Brown Music triggering anticipations as many showed interest in their supposed affair.

But in an interview on The Delay Show aired on October 16, 2022, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Felicia Osei said “Ogidi Brown was my gee. He wasn’t my boyfriend; we were only doing comedy.”

Felicia mentioned that she has a boyfriend while noting that she is not a side chick.

“He stays in Kumasi,” Felicia disclosed the location of her boyfriend. “All the rumours [being promiscuous] are untrue.”

Meanwhile, Felicia has said her father absconded when she was six and never returned. Her father, Mr. Frimpong, according to the narrative, escaped when the wife was asleep.

“Growing up, I saw my father in the house. The last time I saw him was when I was about 6 years old. He said he was going to buy something,” Felicia Osei recalled. “We had always gone with him but that day, he said he would go alone. He locked the door, said goodbye and didn’t return. That was it. He run away and left us and I’ve never set eyes on him again.”

According to her, together with her two siblings, they decided after the incident to use their mother’s surname ‘Osei’ instead of their father’s ‘Frimpong’.

She, however, hopes to meet her father who has been calling her ever since she became famous.

