Feli Nuna shares an embarrassing moment on stage

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, known by her stage name, Feli Nuna, has shared her most embarrassing moment on stage, which made her drop the microphone and walk off the stage.



According to the musician, she was performing on one of the biggest stages in the country when all of a sudden the Master of Ceremony for the show walked onto the stage in the middle of her performance to cut her off.



Feli Nuna, who was pissed off by the attitude of the MC, recounted that she threw the microphone away and walked off the stage.



Sharing her embarrassing experience on TV3, the rapper said, “I went to perform at one of these big stages, and I had a time slot to perform.



“As I was performing the MC just walked in and the thing bore me. I vexed and threw the mic on the floor because it's disrespectful,” she said



The musician who shared her experience used the opportunity to advise MCs in the country to show more courtesy in their approach to avoid interrupting artists during their performances.



“If anything, like try to get the artistes attention or even the manager is even around. It just killed my vibe. I was really upset,” she said.



JNA/OGB