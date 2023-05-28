Featuring Samini on 'Effiakuma love' would have been excellent - Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: Ghanaprex

Blogger and entertainment critic, Boga Ali Hashim has expressed his opinion on Kofi Kinaata's current reggae song titled 'Effiakuma Love'.



According to him, the song "would have been excellent" if Kinaata had featured Ghanaian reggae/dancehall icon, Samini on the project.



"..one thing keeps ringing in my head any moment I listen to Kinaata's new song #EffiakumaLove, I sense that the song would have been an excellent piece if he had the #Midastouch Samini on it."



just imagine Samini's vocals on the song, Charlie even the mileage it would have." he tweeted.



He further called on Kofi Kinaata and his team to work on a remix with Samini.



"Anyways, look sharp Kofi, I suggest a remix with Samini will be ????trust me #Teammove let's do this guy." he chanted in a tweet.



However, the 'things fall apart' composer uses the tune 'Effiakuma Love' to celebrate his birthday and it is also a lead single to his upcoming studio extended playlist (EP) which will be released this year, 2023.