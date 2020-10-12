Entertainment of Monday, 12 October 2020

Fasting and prayers is not only for gospel musicians – Nhyiraba Kojo

Musician Nhyiraba Kojo

Most secular musicians always associate their busy schedules as a reason why they don’t often go to church but Nhyiraba Kojo has revealed that he doesn’t joke with fasting and prayers when it comes to his spiritual life.



The money go flow man, Nhyiraba Kojo who is mostly associated with fraud or ‘sakawa’ has said that getting closer to God is not the preserve of those who are seen as gospel musicians



He remarked: “It is true that a lot of people think that prayer and fasting is only meant for those who do gospel music but that’s not how it’s supposed to be. God created us in his own image, God didn’t create gospel artistes different and those of us who also do highlife or hiplife different."



“So whatever work you do whether being a driver, football or carpenter, you need to establish a great relationship with God all the time. It doesn’t matter but you know I own a nightclub so when I talk to people they think that they are sinners that’s they don’t often go to church," he told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



He added that Jesus Christ did not come for the righteous but rather came for sinners so people who think that they are unworthy shouldn’t find it difficult to visit the temple of God.



"They think that they do a lot of bad things which is unworthy before God so they don’t see the reason why they should go to church. But what I want them to know is that God or Jesus Christ didn’t come for the righteous but he rather came for those who see themselves as sinners."



“So it doesn’t matter what sins you’ve committed because if that is the case then those who are righteous need not even go to church. But some of us that those who sit afar think that we’re sinners we are those that the church belongs to.”



“You don’t need to wait till you’re righteous before you start serving God. Whilst you’re a sinner continue serving and one day God will surely redeem you and take you out of your sinful lifestyle,” he concluded.

