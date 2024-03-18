Fantasy Dome’s venue value is $25 million – Leslie Quaynor

Entertainment of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Leslie Quaynor, CEO of Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in La, Ghana, has revealed that his entertainment venue costs $25 million in today’s market value.



He also added that five years ago, when he built it, he spent about $5 million.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Flex, monitored by journalist Attractive Mustapha, he said, “Despite a court injunction ordering the preservation of the Fantasy Dome until due legal processes were followed, the Trade Fair Center proceeded with its demolition last Saturday, shrouded in secrecy and devoid of adherence to legal directives."



Quaynor, visibly dismayed, revealed the clandestine manner in which the demolition unfolded.



“My security could not even alert me because national security took their phones,” he said.



He emphasized that his company had served the Trade Fair Center with a court writ in January, prohibiting any actions leading to the dome’s destruction.



The Fantasy Dome, a cornerstone of Ghana’s event-hosting landscape, held immense sentimental and financial value for Quaynor. With an initial investment of $5 million, the Dome’s current market value stands at a staggering $25 million.



Quaynor’s resolve to fight the unjust actions of the Trade Fair Center remained unwavering.



“Whatever their reasons are, we are going to fight it in court,” he stated.



Reconstruction activities at the Trade Fair Center provided the backdrop to this legal showdown.



Quaynor disclosed to Sammy Flex that he had received notices to remove the Fantasy Dome, accompanied by requests for additional time and compensation, which were left unaddressed.



Despite the court’s directive to maintain the status quo, the Trade Fair Center defied legal orders and razed the dome to the ground.



The unfolding saga underscores a clash between property rights and institutional power. As the legal battle intensifies, the fate of the Fantasy Dome hangs in the balance, symbolizing more than just a physical structure but a beacon of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.