Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Fantana opens up on relationship with Afriyie Acquah

play videoFantana and Afriyie Acquah

Ghanaian songstress and former Rufftown recordz signee, Francine Nyanko Koffi popularly known as Fantana has opened up on her relationship with a Ghanaian football player, Afriyie Acquah his alleged boyfriend.



During an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the “Girls hate on girls” hitmaker revealed that despite her admiration for footballers, her relationship with the Ghanaian soccer player is just friendship.



Fantana revealed that her trip to Turkey was due to business but had to take the opportunity to link up with the footballer since it was her first time in Turkey, a country where the Ghanaian soccer star plays his professional football.



Despite speaking fondly and highly of Afriyie Acquah, Fantana asserted that the Ghanaian midfielder is not her type of man.



Watch the full video below:



